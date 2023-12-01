'Shadow campaign' for Gavin Newsom could be Democrats' 'get out of jail free card'

California Governor Gavin Newsom is running a "shadow campaign" as the Democratic Party looks for a "get out of jail free card" to place on the 2024 US Presidential election," says Sky News Australia host James Morrow.
"He is also, as people have noted, running a sort of shadow presidential campaign," Mr Morrow said.
"This week, he even went on Twitter (X) and condemned Hamas.
"He has also debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - a red state/ blue state throwdown.
"That suggests he definitely has ambitions beyond the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range."
