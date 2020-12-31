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Park Ranger Repeatedly Tases Native American Vet Trying To Pray At Petroglyph National Monument
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123 views • December 31, 2020
by Jamie White
December 29th 2020, 2:18 pm
infowars.com
Disturbing video from Albuquerque, New Mexico, taken Sunday at the Petroglyph National Monument shows a park ranger repeatedly tasing a Native American man for walking off the trail.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/park-ranger-repeatedly-tases-native-american-vet-trying-to-pray-at-petroglyph-national-monument/
December 29th 2020, 2:18 pm
infowars.com
Disturbing video from Albuquerque, New Mexico, taken Sunday at the Petroglyph National Monument shows a park ranger repeatedly tasing a Native American man for walking off the trail.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/park-ranger-repeatedly-tases-native-american-vet-trying-to-pray-at-petroglyph-national-monument/
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