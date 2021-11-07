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Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Social Engineering in TV Commercials [05.11.2021]
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32 views • November 07, 2021
'We Come for Your Children' - The product is you and your kids...
342,466 views Nov 5, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/PQWlgFYeXlk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
342,466 views Nov 5, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/PQWlgFYeXlk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
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