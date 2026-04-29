Offit Playbook Backfires, "Autism Awareness" Critique, Child Vaccine Control Grid, Durbin Supplement Threat - The RSB Show 4-29-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Offit Playbook Backfires, Tobacco Exec CDC Role, COVID Vaccine Disputed, Rectal Cancer Rising, Castanea Vesca, "Autism Awareness" Critique, Child Vaccine Control Grid, Fauci Advisor Indicted, Chronic Pain ADHD Link, Durbin Supplement Threat, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/offit-playbook-backfires-tobacco-exec-cdc-role-covid-vaccine-saved-lives-disputed-rectal-cancer-rising-castanea-vesca-autism-awareness-critique-child-vaccine-control-grid-bill-fauci-advisor/