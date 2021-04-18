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Young Healthy Mom Dies Alone! Riot Police Storm Edmonton Church! You Think This Is About Health?
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60 views • April 18, 2021
A young healthy mom of 2 left to die alone in a hospital! The effects of the jab are long and yet they still won't admit them. Meanwhile Waking the Future made Canadian msm as spreaders of misinformation and vaccine hesitancy! In Edmonton the Grace Life Church is under a literal siege by the government as the parishioners had taken down the fences that were put up to stop them from gathering to worship! This is TYRANNY and It's time to fight it!
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/fit-healthy-everything-live-for-20376989
https://globalnews.ca/video/7754205/busting-myths-and-misinformation-the-fight-for-the-truth-about-covid-19
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/vaers-deaths-cdc-numbers-record/
https://theintercept.com/2021/03/03/vaccine-coronavirus-big-pharma-biden/?s=08
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1381361461189091333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1381361461189091333%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fendoftheamericandream.com%2Fwe-are-now-entering-full-blown-tyranny-in-the-western-world%2F
Thumbnail Link:
https://media.winnipegfreepress.com/images/20210411170420-607368307bf8fce871c3ce25jpeg.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/fit-healthy-everything-live-for-20376989
https://globalnews.ca/video/7754205/busting-myths-and-misinformation-the-fight-for-the-truth-about-covid-19
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/vaers-deaths-cdc-numbers-record/
https://theintercept.com/2021/03/03/vaccine-coronavirus-big-pharma-biden/?s=08
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1381361461189091333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1381361461189091333%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fendoftheamericandream.com%2Fwe-are-now-entering-full-blown-tyranny-in-the-western-world%2F
Thumbnail Link:
https://media.winnipegfreepress.com/images/20210411170420-607368307bf8fce871c3ce25jpeg.jpg
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