Nuclear Power and Energy Demand

10 new AP1000 nuclear plants are coming to the U.S.—each generating 1,100+ megawatts (enough for 750,000+ homes With AI, Bitcoin, EVs, and data centers skyrocketing demand, nuclear could be the game-changer we need. But here’s the catch: We must act fast. Experts say we need a Manhattan Project-scale effort to upgrade our grid and meet tomorrow’s energy needs.
