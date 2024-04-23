Dr-SHIVA-FOR-PRESIDENT-2024-Official-Campaign-Video

Best POTUS campaign video of all time by any candidate ever. A True rags to riches, entrepreneur story about a genius from India. This guy is the ONLY guy who will drain the swamp. Trump is TOTALLY owned by Zionist $. When Israel false flags the USA into WW3 to be on Israels side, Trump wont adequately federally investigate the new pearl harbor attack. He will just go along w. the News Media, and the Intelligence Community and say "yep" Iran did it, or N Korea did it, or Russia did it, or those Christian White Anti Semitic Supremacists did it. So as Chief of the Armed Forces I an authorizing an attack on them.

