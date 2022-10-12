The Fruits of the Torah with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock

But as for you, if ye prepare your hearts, so as to sow in them the fruits of the Torah, it shall protect you in that time in which El Elohiym is to shake the whole creation. BARUK SHENIY (2 BARUK) 32:1 את CEPHER

We are living in intriguing times, seeing before our very eyes bible prophecy being fulfilled with current world events confirming what is written in scripture.In this episode of "Eating Wild Honey and Locusts" with Jessica Knock and Stephen Pidgeon; an EXCERPT verbal quote about a brilliant letter written by a French General regarding those who refused the snake bite MOB:

Pidgeon: “The way it stands right now, there is a community, i.e. the observant community, that knew that there was something really really wrong with this proposed snake bite. There was a perception that there was something wrong. Because we took the position that it was spiritually dishonoring to take this jab, many of us who’ve resisted, suffered all kinds of stuff. Loss of job, loss of career, loss of income, being kicked out of our families, being cancelled. I went through a lot of this; being cancelled by my own family, not allowed at festivities - you can’t come over, you can’t see the grandkids, you can’t visit, you can’t do this- on and on and on it went. Well this French general- Christian Blancheon writes this letter:





‘Even if I were fully vaccinated, I would admire the un-vaccinated for standing up to the greatest pressure I have ever seen. Including from spouses, parents, children, friends, colleagues, and doctors. People who have been capable of such personality, courage, and such critical ability, undoubtedly embodied the best of humanity. They are found everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, countries, and opinions, They are of a particular kind. These are the soldiers that any army of the LIGHT wishes to have in its ranks. They are the parent that every child wishes to have and the children that every parent dreams of having. They are beings above the average of their societies. They are the essence of the peoples, who have built all cultures and conquered horizons. They are here by your side. They seem normal, but they are super-heros. they did what others could not do. They were the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination, and social exclusion; and they did it because they thought they were alone and believed they were alone. Excluded from their family’s xmas tables, they have never seen anything so cruel. They had lost their jobs, let their careers sink, had no more money, but they didn’t care. They suffered the immeasurable discrimination, denunciations, betrayals, and humiliation, but they continued. Never before in humanity has there such a casting. We now know the resistors are on planet earth. Women, men, old, young, rich, poor, of all races, and all religions. The un-vaccinated. The chosen ones of the invisible ARK. The only ones who managed to resist when everything developed and collapsed. You’ve passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest marines, commandos, green berets, astronauts, and geniuses could not pass. You are made of the stuff of the greatest that ever lived. Those heroes born among ordinary men who shine in dark."





Pidgeon : “ What’s so great about that statement is that we are called to the same courage again. The battle is not over, the war is not over, the trial is not over, the days are not over. We’re coming to a climax of the age. What are we going to do? Who are we going to be as a people? As we resisted the snake bite, so we must also resist the central bank, digital currencies, the CBDC’s. So we must also resist the surveillance state. So we must also resist the *wide road * upon which everyone is pushed that says: ‘you must follow this path in order to participate in our society.”

Matthew 7:13,14 - “Enter ye in at the narrow gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leads to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because narrow is the gate, and troublesome is the way, which leads to life, and few there be that find it.”





https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/headline-news-around-the-world/item/6188-french-general-says-unvaccinated-are-superheroes (Original Letter written by Fernando Lopez Mirones & read by General Christian Blanchon).

