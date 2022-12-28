Create New Account
Resurrection of Yeshua the Messiah
OMF
Published 19 hours ago |

Ottawa Messianic Fellowship

http://ottawamessianic.com/


Yeshua the Messiah rose from the dead after three days in the tomb, just as He said He would! We look at the eye witness accounts of the resurrection of Yeshua in fulfillment of the Torah and the Scriptures.

Keywords
messiahjesusyeshuaresurrectiontorah

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
