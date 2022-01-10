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Ark On Dollar Bill (Part 2) - Dollar Symbols - Crude Cybernetic Malignant Interface
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44 views • January 10, 2022
Implications of Apis Bulls and ONE seated on the Mercy Seat of the Mosaic Ark.
Copyrighted images appear under Fair Use provisions for commentary, criticism, and educational purposes.
Credit for the decode of the Ark of the Covenant on the US $1 Bill goes to Michael Fazio.
Background Music: “Canción Triste: by enrique27naveda from Pixabay.com/music
Copyrighted images appear under Fair Use provisions for commentary, criticism, and educational purposes.
Credit for the decode of the Ark of the Covenant on the US $1 Bill goes to Michael Fazio.
Background Music: “Canción Triste: by enrique27naveda from Pixabay.com/music
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