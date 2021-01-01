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TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT 'COVID-19' DOES NOT EXIST
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458 views • January 01, 2021
"AS PART OF OUR LEGAL ACTION we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses - They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science - It isn't. it's made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus - of course it doesn't. This organisation here - is making it up as they go along." - Gemma O'Doherty
Originally streamed live from the office of Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer of Ireland.
https://gemmaodoherty.com/
Originally streamed live from the office of Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer of Ireland.
https://gemmaodoherty.com/
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