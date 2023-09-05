Brave TV - Sept 4, 2023 - Labor Day EXCLUSIVE! Elana Freeland on The Deep State Black Hats and Their Sinister Plans for Creating the Next Cycle of Enslavement on Earth.









Welcome Elana Freeland to the Hidden Gateway podcast, where your mind will be stretched and your worldview challenged. Researcher and author Elana explores Rudolph Steiner's unique approach to education and his profound teachings on our divine selves, delving into his complex and often misunderstood ideologies. Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about education, spirituality, and the forces shaping our world.

We pierce the veil of the deep state in this riveting episode, shattering the illusions of our technologically saturated society. As Elana guides us through the maze of modern technologies, she uncovers the hidden dangers of 5G, the insidious agenda of transhumanism, and the spiritual implications of vaccines. The discussion will offer some enlightening insights into the spiritual warfare between good and evil.

Using Elana's extensive research into the Kennedy assassination, we also explore conspiracy theories and the shadowy influence of the CIA. We will also explore the role of clairvoyance and stomach clairvoyance in navigating our complex reality, as well as the often-overlooked importance of nutrition and body wisdom. Prepare to see the world from a whole new perspective as we embark on this journey of discovery.

