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[Mar 4, 2020] Please look [zeTETic Backup Channel]
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23 views • June 08, 2021
Please look
Take good care, and share if you're aware
That boats don't dip below the curve on a sphere
Music:
BS-detector - Please look
Main channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTruthTube
! SUPPORT MY WORK? (or leave a tip)
https://www.PayPal.Me/TETsTruthTube
Thank you so much :)
Tags: #FlatEarth #NasaLies #Nikonp900
Thank you for watching!
☮Peace & Love💖
TET (Tom)
Contact:
TETs Truth Tube - Facebook (Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TETtube/
TETs Truth Tube - Twitter
https://twitter.com/TETsTruthTube
E-mail:
[email protected]
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorised by the copyright owner. This material falls under the category of what is believed to be FAIR USE in accordance to the United States Copyright Act of 1976, Code 17 Section: 1a, 1b and 2 which states:
Fair use for:
1 a) Educational and non-profit purposes.
This material is for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, and is being distributed without profit, hence believed to be fair use. All music and video rights belong to the respective owners.
1 b) Transformative or derivative work.
This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and/or criticism.Transformative work basically means giving it a different meaning than the original.
2) Nature of Copyrighted Work
The second fair-use factor considers whether the copyrighted work includes a creative element. According to the Copyright Act, courts must examine “the nature of the copyrighted work, while recognising
that some works are closer to the core of intended copyright protection which garner only limited protection.
The use must be productive and must employ the quoted matter, in a different manner, or for a different purpose from the original.
If on the other hand the secondary use adds value to the original,
if the quoted matter is used as raw material, transformed in the creation of new information, new aesthetics, new insights, and/or new understandings - this is the very type of activity the fair use doctrine intends to protect for the enrichment of society.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Take good care, and share if you're aware
That boats don't dip below the curve on a sphere
Music:
BS-detector - Please look
Main channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zeTETicTruthTube
! SUPPORT MY WORK? (or leave a tip)
https://www.PayPal.Me/TETsTruthTube
Thank you so much :)
Tags: #FlatEarth #NasaLies #Nikonp900
Thank you for watching!
☮Peace & Love💖
TET (Tom)
Contact:
TETs Truth Tube - Facebook (Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TETtube/
TETs Truth Tube - Twitter
https://twitter.com/TETsTruthTube
E-mail:
[email protected]
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorised by the copyright owner. This material falls under the category of what is believed to be FAIR USE in accordance to the United States Copyright Act of 1976, Code 17 Section: 1a, 1b and 2 which states:
Fair use for:
1 a) Educational and non-profit purposes.
This material is for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, and is being distributed without profit, hence believed to be fair use. All music and video rights belong to the respective owners.
1 b) Transformative or derivative work.
This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and/or criticism.Transformative work basically means giving it a different meaning than the original.
2) Nature of Copyrighted Work
The second fair-use factor considers whether the copyrighted work includes a creative element. According to the Copyright Act, courts must examine “the nature of the copyrighted work, while recognising
that some works are closer to the core of intended copyright protection which garner only limited protection.
The use must be productive and must employ the quoted matter, in a different manner, or for a different purpose from the original.
If on the other hand the secondary use adds value to the original,
if the quoted matter is used as raw material, transformed in the creation of new information, new aesthetics, new insights, and/or new understandings - this is the very type of activity the fair use doctrine intends to protect for the enrichment of society.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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