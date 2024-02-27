White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1843 - Andrea Lynn Blankenship - Report on the crime

Anderson, who had been released from prison early, just one month prior to the crime, broke into Andrea’s home and stabbed her to death. He then cut out her heart and took it over to his aunt and uncle’s home, before cooking it with potatoes and attempting to feed it to them and their 4-year-old granddaughter to “release the demons”. He then stabbed all three of them, killing his uncle and his granddaughter and severely injuring his aunt.