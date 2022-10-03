Coast Guard releases video of incredible rescues from Hurricane Ian

Jim Crenshaw
October 1, 2022
Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of Thursday pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xNfACTDZPTQl/
