Coast Guard releases video of incredible rescues from Hurricane Ian
Published 2 months ago
Jim Crenshaw


October 1, 2022


Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of Thursday pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xNfACTDZPTQl/


