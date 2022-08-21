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karlynborysenko How Karlyn got PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter for exposing schools teaching CRT
Karlyn Borysenkohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCWuUBkfFfo&t
https://rumble.com/v1gqnn4-how-karlyn-got-permanently-banned-on-twitter-for-exposing-schools-teaching-.html
https://www.youtube.com/c/ActivelyUnwoke
How Karlyn got PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter for exposing schools teaching CRT