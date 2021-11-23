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Bregenz Austria Nov21th Large Protest Against COVID Vaccine Passports & Lockdown Restrictions
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91 views • November 23, 2021
Bregenz Austria Nov21th Large Protest Against COVID Vaccine Passports & Lockdown Restrictions
RheinTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c3QeQ_D5R0
RheinTV LIVE aus Bregenz: Kundgebung und Protestmarsch, 21.11.2021
RheinTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c3QeQ_D5R0
RheinTV LIVE aus Bregenz: Kundgebung und Protestmarsch, 21.11.2021
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