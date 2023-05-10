https://gettr.com/post/p2glpsa7336
The Chinese Communist Party has been producing and supplying precursor chemicals to Mexican drug cartels and even providing pressure equipment to facilitate the production of fentanyl.
中共一直在生产并提供前体化学品给墨西哥贩毒集团，甚至提供压力设备，以便于生产芬太尼。
@NFSCSpeaks @jfradioshow @nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.