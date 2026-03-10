RFB (3/9/2026): Trump Wasn't Simply "Blackmailed" — He's OWNED!

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Well done, classic RFB. New information. Looks like 2027 is the year!
Viewer Comment:
"Years ago I have seen a presentation on the rituals..a small masonic handbook with pencil sketch drawings. The ear one was discussed. It had to do with reaching a certain level and duty. The shoes were also discussed. Public spectacle is needed in a ritual. The energy conjured feeds the beast."
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfkIXRLUXNI
Backup: https://rumble.com/v76w18s-trump-wasnt-simply-blackmailed-hes-owned-richiefromboston.html
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