Are You Ready for CHAOS? ft. Brett Miller

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Zeee Media
Children are missing in Venezuela, elites are confirmed to be planning WW3 in private meetings, the west is about to feel the pain of fertilizer shortages in our food supply and no real political solution is coming. Brett Miller joins us to discuss what people need to do to prepare right now.