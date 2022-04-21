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March 28th Shanghai China Going Into Lockdown Actual Real Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn
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91 views • April 21, 2022
March 28th Shanghai China Going Into Lockdown Actual Real Footage Not Exaggerated Media Fear Porn
지금
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgGq91EteOQ
[Shanghai Vlog] 상해 봉쇄 브이로그🚫| 중국 제로 코로나, 택배 배달 안 됨, 상하이 봉쇄 유학생, 무기한 연장, 격리 식단
[Shanghai Vlog] Shanghai Blockade Vlog🚫| China Zero Corona, no delivery, international students in Shanghai lockdown, extended indefinitely, quarantine diet
지금
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgGq91EteOQ
[Shanghai Vlog] 상해 봉쇄 브이로그🚫| 중국 제로 코로나, 택배 배달 안 됨, 상하이 봉쇄 유학생, 무기한 연장, 격리 식단
[Shanghai Vlog] Shanghai Blockade Vlog🚫| China Zero Corona, no delivery, international students in Shanghai lockdown, extended indefinitely, quarantine diet
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