【#FreeMilesGuoNow】3/29/2023: Mr. Miles Guo’s current legal persecution not only reveals to us who our enemies are, but also awakens Americans to the need to completely remove the traitors from within the SEC and DOJ.
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC #peacefulprotest
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】3/29/2023: 郭先生在美国遭遇的法律迫害不仅告诉我们谁是敌人，而且警醒美国人需要将SEC和DOJ里边的卖美贼清除干净
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #和平抗议
