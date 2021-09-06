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That Time Ivermectin Won a Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015
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210 views • September 06, 2021
Did podcast host Joe Rogan really beat down his purported COVID illness with a ‘kitchen sink’ approach to therapeutics that included the drug Ivermectin? Or, should the bigger question be: why this Nobel Prize winning drug has been consistently discredited and politicized over the last year and a half?
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/09/05/that-time-ivermectin-won-a-nobel-prize-for-medicine-in-2015/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/09/05/that-time-ivermectin-won-a-nobel-prize-for-medicine-in-2015/
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