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INTEL UPDATE -- QFS
Bluewater
Bluewater
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490 views • May 09, 2021
THERE'S A NEW KIND OF HEALER EMERGING

Appearing in every corner of the world.
More and more of them each day.

They are known as Darkworkers, in contrast and balance to Lightworkers.

And no, dark does not equal evil or bad.
Quite the opposite, in fact. Darkworkers are here to switch on the Light where no one dares to go.

Darkworkers are healers who source their healing power from the raw feminine energies of the Universe, the yin forces.

The darkness that gave birth to the light, when God said: Let there be light!

The darkness that gives birth to new life, like the flower bolbs that push the dark soil of the earth to see the Light.

Lightworkers are healers working with the yang (light) masculine Earth-based energies.
They heal.

We know this through the rise of the number of old souls and Lightworkers over the last many decades.
But the Light didn’t bring about the promised changes yet.

Darkworkers are coming out in force now.
Here to stand by and shine Light in the Dark.

They bring chaos to help push the order of Light so a new Light can shine forth with a non-corrupted truth.

They see through the veil of all human illusion, shattering the human condition, unveiling the God in every person.

They bring death, because they speak to the Dark Goddesses of all ages and all cultures, that death must come before rebirth.

They destroy, because something new can only be created when the old has disappeared and there’s only empty nothingness.

Darkworkers do not step away from dark or empathize with pain because they know that fear is an illusion and your pain is a lie told to you by your human conditioning.

Instead they break you free from your human condition. And hand you back Your true freedom and your true Power.

Darkworkers do not ever compromise the truth or cater to tribal approval.

Darkworkers are rule breakers, system busters and disruptors who will un-corrupt the corrupted Light that exists on Earth.

Time has come to integrate the Dark and the Light.

Proud to be a Light in the Dark
Worker.
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