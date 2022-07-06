Just received this from a friend as a link with 2 videos which I edited together - poorly it seems as there is some overlap of audio in the middle. Putting this video out there unverified due to the interesting nature of the information. I was expecting a new lockdown, but probably from the end of August and perhaps WW3 later than that in the year. Any idea who this guy is?





"URGENT

If this is true, then we need to get prepared.



World War III has already started.



Next Pandemic,

England July 15 then Worldwide.



Lockdown.



No Fuel.



No Food.



The world is about to get far worse."





Source https://t.me/cccorona/35116?single

@Corona Conspiracy

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link