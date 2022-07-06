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IF this is true, then we need to get prepared.
The Prisoner
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6938 views • July 06, 2022

Just received this from a friend as a link with 2 videos which I edited together - poorly it seems as there is some overlap of audio in the middle. Putting this video out there unverified due to the interesting nature of the information. I was expecting a new lockdown, but probably from the end of August and perhaps WW3 later than that in the year. Any idea who this guy is?


"URGENT
If this is true, then we need to get prepared.

World War III has already started.

Next Pandemic,
England July 15 then Worldwide.

Lockdown.

No Fuel.  

No Food.

The world is about to get far worse."

Source https://t.me/cccorona/35116?single
@Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

Keywords
food shortagesww3diesellockdowns
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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