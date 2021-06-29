Look at what Satanic Walmart is Trying to Sell to our Kids! [29.06.2021]

- Psalm 64 - 3 hours ago: 'Absolutely sickening.'- LarArren01 - 2 hours ago: 'This is absolutely sickening'- Carmen Cassidy - 2 hours ago: 'Please Lord Jesus Christ protect our children.'carmen gizzi - 2 hours ago'They sell this stuff to the kids because the kids are the most gullible.They believe anything they're told or anything they see.If a parent buys this for their children those parents ain't worth a damn'str D?v - 2 hours ago'That is basically the Necronomicon for children.The symbols are NOT something a child needs to get ahold of!Those are calling symbols! I was a witch for over 20 years.If kids start drawing those with their open minds and innocent souls and start speaking the names why would they do this to children!We ALL need to pray a restraining on ALL of these.FIND THE SYMBOLS AND NAMES IN THIS BOOK AND RESTRAIN THEM IN HIS HOLY NAME SO THAT THEY CAN NOT TOUCH THESE CHILDREN!'Tony Ornelas - 2 hours ago'I condemn this book in the name of Jesus Christ. Protecting children from satan is getting harder.Thank you for exposing the perps.'7,817 views jun 29, 2021A Call For An UPRISING39.1K subscribers