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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux answers a critic, who writes:
Hello I have read UPB. I have then re read it. I have watched the show for many years. I then looked at some of the critiscims of UPB.
Manily the you can not get an "ought" from an "is. Has anyone else seen this probelm?
I watched the debate between stefan and rationailty rules and I watched his video on UPB serprately. I think he is correct.
https://freedomain.locals.com/post/2338794/the-essence-of-morality-stefan-molyneux-responds-to-criticisms