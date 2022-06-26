Philosopher Stefan Molyneux answers a critic, who writes:





Hello I have read UPB. I have then re read it. I have watched the show for many years. I then looked at some of the critiscims of UPB.





Manily the you can not get an "ought" from an "is. Has anyone else seen this probelm?





I watched the debate between stefan and rationailty rules and I watched his video on UPB serprately. I think he is correct.





https://freedomain.locals.com/post/2338794/the-essence-of-morality-stefan-molyneux-responds-to-criticisms