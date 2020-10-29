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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Globalny system kontroli.
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775 views • October 29, 2020
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy problematykę kontroli globalnego systemu na podstawie prac Antony'ego C. Suttona, w których opisał on stworzenie trzech typów socjalizmu (sowieckiego w ZSRR, narodowego socjalizmu w Niemczech i amerykańskiego socjalizmu New Deal). Te kolektywne systemy kontrolowane przez międzynarodowe banki stały się podstawą dla rozwoju głównych wydarzeń historycznych ostatniego stulecia, które są niezbędne dla zrozumienia obecnych wydarzeń na świecie i tego w jaki sposób anglo-amerykański system kontroluje obecny kierunek globalnych zmian.
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