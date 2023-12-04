Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ELON’S X DEPLOYS MISINFORMATION AGAINST VIRAL HIGHWIRE POST
channel image
High Hopes
2933 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
150 views
Published 16 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 1, 2023


The HighWire’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video last week featuring ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., that quickly went viral. Before too long it was slapped with a ‘Community Note’ warning from X that vaccines “do not cause autism”, complete with links to studies. The problem was, the post never made that claim. But that’s not all. Hear Del’s scathing response as he explains how community notes committed the exact same sin the CDC when they tried to combat this same truth.


#AaronSiri #X


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3z3ug5-elons-x-deploys-misinformation-against-viral-highwire-post.html

Keywords
vaccinescdcviralautismdel bigtreehighwireelon muskicanxattorneymisinformationaaron siricommunity note

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket