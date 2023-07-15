Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“New s*** has come to light! And s***, man, she kidnapped herself.” (The Big Lebowski).
channel image
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
2 Subscribers
53 views
Published a day ago

Listen now (7 min) | A HARD RECOMMENDATION: Listen to Joe Rogan interviewing Dr. Robert Epstein (#1768). He discusses Google and Facebook’s fascist censorship powers. They can easily rig elections. Put the playback speed at twice normal. A SOFT ASK: If you live in Florida, consider getting together with us for lunch or dinner in a few weeks. Email me if you are interested. We are considering moving there.


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 7744e1302ec4e3a1


Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket