New Years 2023 Eve 2332 Tribulation2346.Israel 37-73 Remphan Saturn CUBE Father -TIME -SQUARE
Jan 1, 2023I sincerely pray you are all doing well. I firmly believe we will see the 1st 42mo of trib kick off early 2023 with AC arriving mid 2026. Again, this is my humble opinion, only the Father knows. Meanwhile, keep watch, keep the faith, don't let this world wear you down! Our redemption draws VERY VERY NYE! N.Y.E = NewYearsEve! Just sayin :) I love you all dearly and pray the grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all, always!



The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


