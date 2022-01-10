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Putin Checkmate At NATO Pure Russian Military Strategy By The Book - Kazakhstan, 010922
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521 views • January 10, 2022
Thank you Odo Pulu Events, for my sharing on Brighteon. It's better than YT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct8EeHCD86k&;t=274s&ab_channel=OdoPuiuEvents
Odo Puiu Events invites you to watch a ….
Putin Checkmate At NATO || Pure Russian Military Strategy, By The Book.
MILITARY STRATEGY PUTIN VS. NATO CHECKMATE.
Let look at the situation unfolding in the last months near Russia’s borders. Military strategy of the highest quality on Russia’s behalf.
Putin orders the massing of units in multiple places near the Ukrainian border and thus ensures the attention of the NATO aerial spying units.
How? A mass troops in a certain area. Why? Divert attention from your true goals. which goals? Let’s see…
What does Putin do since the massing of troops? He waits for something that doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon.
The international community gets heated the second the military satellites images become public which show to Russian troops that are on stand-by.
NATO comes up with strategies, warns Russia with more or less threatening sanctions, warning that in no way should they dare to invade Ukraine’s territory yet again.
Time keeps passing but Putin, in complete secret devises another plan entirely. A strategic-military plan to increase the economic, politic and military influence of Russia in Central Asia in the context of the economic-energetic developments.
And thus, using secret services and individual contractors, it controls and organizes the events in Kazakhstan while NATO’s eyes are fixed on Ukraine’s borders.
A shock on the geo-political plan of the world, in January 2022, out of nowhere in Kazakhstan riots break out seemingly due to gas prices.
One- or two-days pass of internal strife, in the end being solicited the aid of the country’s members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
And so, Putin orders the mobilization of armed forces in order to support the CSTO regarding the intervention of multiple countries such as Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, mobilizing, military planes equipment and personnel.
In less than 2 days Russian military personnel lands in Kazakhstan in all strategic locations of the country ensuring order.
So, in conclusion, While NATO is watching the troops at the border of Ukraine, Russia Installs itself with ease in Kazakhstan, without being accused of invading another country or disregarding international treaties thus obtaining simply and efficiently the complete control of the natural resources but also the consolidating it’s control over the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the oldest and biggest one in the world, situated in Kazakhstan at 200km from the Aral Sea next to the city Tyuaratam.
Pure military strategy, by the book. A historical move. That is how one can occupy a territory without allowing anyone to sanction or accuse you.
Putin Checkmate NATO.
#RussianAirForce, #Capability, #RussianMilitary
SOURCE: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/09/eu...
SOURCE: https://www.globalsecurity.org/milita...
SOURCE: https://defence-blog.com/russia-use-7...
SOURCE: From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
SOURCE: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / mil.ru
Credit to Russian MoD
MUSIC SOURCE: Audio Library YouTube
✅ Video/Thumbnail Picture Just For Illustration
- None of these images, music & video clips were created/owned by us.
- This video is purely fan-made, if you (owners) have seen your content and want to remove this video, please message us privately before doing anything. We will respectfully remove it immediately.
All videos are based on publicly available information unless otherwise noted.
Dear friends! Welcome to the OdoPuiuEvents Channel!
You will find current and topical news here!
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful. Refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Hope you all enjoy the video!
Check more of our videos on our channel
Thanks for watching.
Thanks for subscribing, likes and comments.
Thank you my friends.
Please Click On YouTube Subscribe Button To Be Notified Of New OdoPuiuEvents Videos!
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Odo Puiu Events invites you to watch a ….
Putin Checkmate At NATO || Pure Russian Military Strategy, By The Book.
MILITARY STRATEGY PUTIN VS. NATO CHECKMATE.
Let look at the situation unfolding in the last months near Russia’s borders. Military strategy of the highest quality on Russia’s behalf.
Putin orders the massing of units in multiple places near the Ukrainian border and thus ensures the attention of the NATO aerial spying units.
How? A mass troops in a certain area. Why? Divert attention from your true goals. which goals? Let’s see…
What does Putin do since the massing of troops? He waits for something that doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon.
The international community gets heated the second the military satellites images become public which show to Russian troops that are on stand-by.
NATO comes up with strategies, warns Russia with more or less threatening sanctions, warning that in no way should they dare to invade Ukraine’s territory yet again.
Time keeps passing but Putin, in complete secret devises another plan entirely. A strategic-military plan to increase the economic, politic and military influence of Russia in Central Asia in the context of the economic-energetic developments.
And thus, using secret services and individual contractors, it controls and organizes the events in Kazakhstan while NATO’s eyes are fixed on Ukraine’s borders.
A shock on the geo-political plan of the world, in January 2022, out of nowhere in Kazakhstan riots break out seemingly due to gas prices.
One- or two-days pass of internal strife, in the end being solicited the aid of the country’s members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
And so, Putin orders the mobilization of armed forces in order to support the CSTO regarding the intervention of multiple countries such as Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, mobilizing, military planes equipment and personnel.
In less than 2 days Russian military personnel lands in Kazakhstan in all strategic locations of the country ensuring order.
So, in conclusion, While NATO is watching the troops at the border of Ukraine, Russia Installs itself with ease in Kazakhstan, without being accused of invading another country or disregarding international treaties thus obtaining simply and efficiently the complete control of the natural resources but also the consolidating it’s control over the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the oldest and biggest one in the world, situated in Kazakhstan at 200km from the Aral Sea next to the city Tyuaratam.
Pure military strategy, by the book. A historical move. That is how one can occupy a territory without allowing anyone to sanction or accuse you.
Putin Checkmate NATO.
#RussianAirForce, #Capability, #RussianMilitary
SOURCE: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/09/eu...
SOURCE: https://www.globalsecurity.org/milita...
SOURCE: https://defence-blog.com/russia-use-7...
SOURCE: From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
SOURCE: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / mil.ru
Credit to Russian MoD
MUSIC SOURCE: Audio Library YouTube
✅ Video/Thumbnail Picture Just For Illustration
- None of these images, music & video clips were created/owned by us.
- This video is purely fan-made, if you (owners) have seen your content and want to remove this video, please message us privately before doing anything. We will respectfully remove it immediately.
All videos are based on publicly available information unless otherwise noted.
Dear friends! Welcome to the OdoPuiuEvents Channel!
You will find current and topical news here!
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful. Refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Hope you all enjoy the video!
Check more of our videos on our channel
Thanks for watching.
Thanks for subscribing, likes and comments.
Thank you my friends.
Please Click On YouTube Subscribe Button To Be Notified Of New OdoPuiuEvents Videos!
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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