01. Quietening the Soul: Taking Risks

We have been convinced that the meaning of our lives is to consume material goods that bring us pleasure, comfort, and security. But what if the meaning of life is really about the lessons we learn by going through challenges? In this first video of the "Quietening the Soul" series, Scott Warren of freedomshock.com shares how history, philosophy, faith, and the words of sages like Jesus all say the same thing: Luxury and decadence creates monsters (bored, lazy, and entitled people), while adversity creates strength of character (self-improvement). When things get tough (economic collapse, disease, war) will we have the moral strength of character to survive and thrive through these challenges, or will we embrace the digital Metaverse offered by Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, and Bill Gates? The soul will only be confident to take risks if it is quiet (organized). Our willingness to take risks is what has us facing difficult challenges head-on, knowing that it is creating strength of character. There has never been a more important time to have a quiet, organized soul. http://www.freedomshock.com

