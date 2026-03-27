AA_IB_520_My_So-Called_AI_Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I’ll delve into the latest artificial intelligence news. We will also discuss the AI takeover of our culture and reality and what this means for the future of humankind.
#Iran #Israel #Ayatollah #War #Fear #Trump #Epstein #JeffreyEpstein #Trafficking #Death #Children #AI #Meteor #Police #Trial #NBA #HealthCare #NWO #Vaccines #AnomicAge #JohnAge
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ CASH APP: https://cash.app/$anomicage
▶ BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnAgeProject
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge
▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b