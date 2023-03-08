Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ancient EGYPTIAN Alexandria Egypt Greek Roman Coins Video Guide for Sale #trustedcoins
1 view
channel image
trustedcoins
Published 19 hours ago |

ARTICLE: https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/ancient-egyptian-alexandria-egypt-greek-roman-coins-artifacts-video-guide-to-for-sale-to-buy-on-ebay/amp/ EBAY STORE: http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/ Ancient coin expert, enthusiast, author and dealer, Ilya Zlobin explores a vast collection of genuine ancient Egyptian Greek Roman coins and artifacts that are in his collection and for sale on eBay. This educational video shows the types of interest to collect as guide for those that are starting a collection of ancient Greek and Roman coins from Alexandria Egypt. Some of the coins epxlored are those of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt, coins of Cleopatra, the lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, Lighthouse of Alexandria along with some 1500 B.C. scarabs. This guide includes a link for you to find them for sale from a trusted source to buy on eBay today along with many more. ALL COINS OF ANCIENT EGYPT http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=egypt&submit=Search ALEXANDRIA EGYPT http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=alexandria+egypt&submit=Search ALL ALEXANDRIA COINS http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=alexandria&submit=Search PTOLEMY COINS http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=Ptolemy&submit=Search ALEXANDRIA MINT within all listings http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw="Alexandria+mint"&submit=Search&LH_TitleDesc=1 CLEOPATRA VII Coins: http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=Cleopatra+VII&submit=Search TETRADRACHM COINS of EGYPT http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=tetradrachm+egypt&submit=Search TETRADRACHM COINS of ALEXANDRIA http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=tetradrachm+Alexandria&submit=Search ORIGINAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tdg_BatAsBg MAIN SITE: https://trustedcoins.com ALL MY ARTICLES HERE: https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/ COIN COLLECTING PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv TWITTER: https://twitter.com/coindealernyc/ LEARN MORE ABOUT ANCIENT EGYPT HERE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egypt https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleopatra https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lighthouse_of_Alexandria

Keywords
artifactsegyptian coinsancient egypt coinsrare greek coinstrustedcoinsbuy ancient coins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket