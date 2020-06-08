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LT Col West Blast Biden and Democrat Party For Being KKK, Bigots, Pro Slavery, Racism and Black Suppression
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27 views • June 08, 2020
An unidentified vehicle” hit Lt. Col. West the day after this video aired of West blasting Biden and the Democrat Party as the party of the KKK, bigotry, slavery, racism and black suppression. Please pray for his full recovery. He has a concussion among other things and is in serious condition
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