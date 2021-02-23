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VIDEO: Texas Demands Governor Abbott Confront Biden For Ordering Power Shut Down
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500 views • February 23, 2021
Alex Jones bullhorns the Governor's Mansion & Greg Abbott in the Infowars Battle Tank demanding him to confront Joe Biden
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60317daaeb63e0115b36aef7
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60317daaeb63e0115b36aef7
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