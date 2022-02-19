Schumann Resonance Generator and Your New "Matrix" Wardrobe

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Just a quick update giving you some opinions and suggestions for our present levels of global microwave proliferation. Also introducing the portable Helios3 7.83hz Schumann Resonance Generator for environmental harmonization.
Helios Schumann Resonance Generator
Wide range of quality EMF protection and holistic health products:
https://emf-protection.us/emf-protection-store/
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https://www.ebay.com/str/Healthy-Joyful-Sustainable-Living
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