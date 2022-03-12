© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch & Share This! The Simpsons Once Again Show Us How Scripted Everything Is! [10.03.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • March 12, 2022
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
20,622 Views mar 10, 2022
Call For An Uprising
51.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Bh-DE0LCXsI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
20,622 Views mar 10, 2022
Call For An Uprising
51.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Bh-DE0LCXsI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.