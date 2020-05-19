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ESOTERIC AGENDA (2008)
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75 views • May 19, 2020
The original Esoteric Agenda has been taken down so many times... here it is. The quality is not up to today's standards but that's because I never went back and fixed up the amateur mistakes. Appreciate it for what it is. This film explore the depth of conspiracy within ancient bloodlines, distorting time, distorting history, distorting who we are and thereby devaluing human life to a means to an end of a global elite.
www.benjosephstewart.com
IG: @BenStewartDahli
www.benjosephstewart.com
IG: @BenStewartDahli
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