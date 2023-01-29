Outsourcing our Brain with Raby Chananya Weissman

Related sources:
Establishment liars claim there were zero cases of flu in 2020: https://www.jpost.com/health-science/zero-cases-of-influenza-rsv-in-israel-656275?fbclid=IwAR3x_m5lt9gZ9Q8OEkWy0moW0FiaCTbA4Nc_Tblayk-IBAf_h0Lgel-sefc
Rabbi Moshe Feinstein on giving blood: Igros Moshe on Choshen Mishpat #103
Videos about Rav Kanievsky and the non-psak falsely reported in his name: https://rumble.com/v1yendu-rav-ovadia-yosef-speaks-out-about-the-shots.html
https://rumble.com/vl1al6-rav-chaim-kanievskys-on-the-whack.html
Of possible interest as well:
https://rumble.com/vqwaa4-rav-yekutiel-speaks-out-about-rav-kanievsky.html
https://rumble.com/vr859r-testimony-about-what-happens-if-you-try-to-visit-rav-kanievsky.html
https://rumble.com/vr63ih-storytime-with-uncle-chananya-antivaxxers-and-rav-chaim.html
https://rumble.com/v10h9v7-rav-chaim-kanievsky-elder-abuse.html

