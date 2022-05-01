© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who and What Are Powering The Global Covid Lies
Follow
6
Share
Report
522 views • May 01, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane meets up with Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Allergy & Respiratory Research Head at Pfizer for a riveting two part, in depth discussion on the Covid lies, the motivations and the immensely powerful interests in the dystopian nightmare unfolding, the silence of pharmaceutical companies whose products are killing, maiming, and destroying everyone and everything in their paths and an update with Stanford Graham, one of the attorney’s from the team that filed the federal transportation mask mandate that was just overturned by Florida Federal District Court Judge, Kathryn Mizelle; he’ll also show you how to keep your energy high and your heart clean and healthy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.