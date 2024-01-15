Create New Account
How to Boost Your Immune System
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Learn what strengthens and weakens the immune system.

Deleted From Youtube - May 31, 2022
Posted on Youtube - March 30, 2010


Dr. John Bergman D.C. is a corrective chiropractor. He has been doing free seminars in his clinic for many years. You can watch them here now.


