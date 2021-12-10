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Actor Christopher Lee on the power of satanic rituals
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153 views • December 10, 2021
Restored from https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/christopher-lee-describes-the-power-of-satanic-rituals-in-1975-video/
"Christopher Lee discusses the power of black magic and satanic rituals, adding that there’s “nothing fictitious” about them. He also explains why there was a resurgence of interest in occultism at the time. His answer remains fully relevant today."
"Christopher Lee discusses the power of black magic and satanic rituals, adding that there’s “nothing fictitious” about them. He also explains why there was a resurgence of interest in occultism at the time. His answer remains fully relevant today."
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