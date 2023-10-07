WHO are the 200 MILLION HORSEMEN in Revelation 9, humans or spiritual beings? #200 #horsemen #demons

Sixth Trumpet
Rev 9:16 And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred
thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them.
AND THE NUMBER OF THE ARMY OF THE HORSEMEN – The Greek word for “army”
is used only in the NT (Matt. 22:7; Acts 23:10; Acts 23:27; Rev. 9:16;
Rev. 19:14; Rev. 19:19), denoting “men of war” (Luke 23:11). Greek word
for “horsemen” is only used here therefore these are “horsemen of war”.
TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND THOUSAND – 2 Myriad Myriad means 2 x 10,000 x
10,000 = 200,000,000 horsemen (Myriad Sept. Gen. 24:60; 1 Sam. 21:11).
I HEARD THE NUMBER OF THEM – John didn’t count them, he heard the actual
number of them.
Rev 9:17 And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that sat on
them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, and brimstone: and
the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; and out of their
mouths issued fire and smoke and brimstone.
AND THUS I SAW THE HORSES IN THE VISION – This same word “vision” is
used earlier when John is able to have a rare look at the One who is
sitting on the Throne (Rev. 4:3). Therefore, John again is getting a
rare look into what these horses are. This would mean that mankind
would not be able to see them but they will see their effects: fire,
smoke and brimstone (similar to 2 Kings 6:14-18). Either they are
spiritual or they could be so small that John’s vision helped him zoom
in to gets a closer look at the horses and their riders (Rev. 9:16).
THEM THAT SAT ON THEM – John describes the riders who sat on the horses.
HAVING BREASTPLATES OF FIRE, AND OF JACINTH, AND BRIMSTONE – Those who
sat on the horses had breastplates. A breastplate is a covering for the
chest (Sept. 1 Sam. 17:5; Neh. 4:16). Unlike earlier where the demonic
locusts had breastplates of iron (Rev. 9:9), these riders had
breastplates of fire, deep blue (“Jacinth”, Sept. Ezek. 23:6; Exo.
28:31) and Sulphur yellow in colour (“brimstone”).
Side Note: Fire (fiery red) is used for cleansing (Num. 31:23). Jacinth
(deep blue) is used in judgement (Exo. 28:29-31) and cloth of
protection (Num. 4:12). Brimstone (Sulphur yellow) is used for judging
the wicked (Luke 17:29).
HEADS OF THE HORSES WERE AS THE HEADS OF LIONS – Heads of the horses
were similar to (“as”) the heads of lions.
OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE – Out of the
horses’ mouths went out fire, smoke and brimstone. Similar to the
destruction that came on Sodom and Gomorrah through fire and brimstone
(Luke 17:29; Sept. Gen. 19:24, 28).
Rev 9:18 By these three was the third part of men killed, by the fire,
and by the smoke, and by the brimstone, which issued out of their
mouths.
BY THESE THREE WAS THE THIRD PART OF MEN KILLED – “Under” (by) these 3,
that is, by fire, smoke and brimstone (Rev. 9:17), a 1/3 of mankind were
killed.
Rev 9:19 For their power is in their mouth, and in their tails: for
their tails were like unto serpents, and had heads, and with them they
do hurt.
THEIR POWER IS IN THEIR MOUTH, AND IN THEIR TAILS: FOR TAILS WERE LIKE
UNTO SERPENTS AND HAD HEADS, AND WITH THEM THEY DO HURT - For the
horses’ authority is in their mouth for out of their mouth comes fire,
smoke and brimstone (Rev. 9:18). With these 1/3 of mankind is killed
(Rev. 9:17-18). Unlike the scorpions’ tail which is used to sting (Rev.
9:10), the serpent’s tail is used to hold their prey so that their head
can do damage. Therefore. many will be hurt but only 1/3 will be
killed.
Side Note: The riders will lead the horses and the riders are led by the
4 Angels (Rev. 9:14).
