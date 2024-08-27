BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palastina , courage of lions, pious like saints, hart sweeter than honey ❤️ 🇵🇸
Free Humanity
Free Humanity
10 views • 8 months ago

Revelation 3:9
King James Version
9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

Palestine , courage of lions, pious like saints, hart sweeter than honey , save Gaza, save the west bank, free Palastina, end zionist occupation, settler terrorism, colonial apartheid, khazar, fake jews,omar samson, free humanity, end isrealhell, from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free

palestinefake jewskhazarfree humanityfrom the river to the seaomar samsoncourage of lionspious like saintshart sweeter than honeysave gazasave the west bankfree palastinaend zionist occupationsettler terrorismcolonial apartheidend isrealhellpalestine will be free
