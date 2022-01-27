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Mom of 7 calls on pro-abortion Biden to 'start acting' like a Catholic who defends the unborn
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“I have a message for Joe Biden,” said Irene Zamorano-Archacki, a mother of seven and Silent No More Awareness Coordinator for Los Angeles County. “You are a baptized Catholic, sir. Start acting like it.”
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