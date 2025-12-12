BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

12/11/25 TRUMP: AI EO, HR2289, Digital Prison Nation: Violation of Constitution & Our God-Given Rights!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 2 days ago

12/11/25 President Trump threatens Americans' Constitutional Rights with EO to establish AI Federal control over States/local Gov'ts, in conjunction with HR2289 to strip local control over 6G roll out! Take Action Now! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Dallas Primary: Ballot Counters Needed! https://dallasgop.org/handcount/


TAKE ACTION: SIGN THE PETITION BELOW:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tell-congress-amend-six-bills-that-would-force-more-cell-towers-into-our-neighborhoods/


HR2289: The American Deployment Broadband Act:

https://trackbill.com/bill/us-congress-house-bill-2289-proportional-reviews-for-broadband-deployment-act/2706425/


TRUMP signs EO Preventing States's Regulations on AI:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-ensures-a-national-policy-framework-for-artificial-intelligence/


Fighting Digital Control: Ways to Fight Back vs AI, Local Gov't Destruction:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/the-digital-control-grid-how-you-can-fight-back/


Iran facing massive water availability collapse! Millions to be evacuated- Tehran:

https://rumble.com/v72v06k-zero-day-water-day.html


Mike Lindell Officially Launches campaign for MN Governor !

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/watch-mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell-officially-announces-campaign/


Russia conquers key Donetsk area today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/overwhelming-russian-forces-conquer-key-donetsk-region-stronghold/


Grassley: Blue Slips aren't the central problem: Background checks lagging!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/grassley-responds-trump-criticism-blue-slip-agreement-stonewalling/


Candace: Erika Says Stop:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J6lRZPQ4jk


Solari Report posts an App that shows where you can use cash!

Support “yes-to-cash” companies! No to Fed Ex, they no longer take cash!

WhoTakesCash.com


Trumping Migraines! C60 Evo Holiday Sales!

https://rumble.com/v720jvo-112025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy