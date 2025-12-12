12/11/25 TRUMP: AI EO, HR2289, Digital Prison Nation: Violation of Constitution & Our God-Given Rights!

12/11/25 President Trump threatens Americans' Constitutional Rights with EO to establish AI Federal control over States/local Gov'ts, in conjunction with HR2289 to strip local control over 6G roll out! Take Action Now! We ARE FREE!





President Trump’s Social Media:

TAKE ACTION!

Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

Dallas Primary: Ballot Counters Needed! https://dallasgop.org/handcount/





TAKE ACTION: SIGN THE PETITION BELOW:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tell-congress-amend-six-bills-that-would-force-more-cell-towers-into-our-neighborhoods/





HR2289: The American Deployment Broadband Act:

https://trackbill.com/bill/us-congress-house-bill-2289-proportional-reviews-for-broadband-deployment-act/2706425/





TRUMP signs EO Preventing States's Regulations on AI:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-ensures-a-national-policy-framework-for-artificial-intelligence/





Fighting Digital Control: Ways to Fight Back vs AI, Local Gov't Destruction:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/the-digital-control-grid-how-you-can-fight-back/





Iran facing massive water availability collapse! Millions to be evacuated- Tehran:

https://rumble.com/v72v06k-zero-day-water-day.html





Mike Lindell Officially Launches campaign for MN Governor !

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/watch-mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell-officially-announces-campaign/





Russia conquers key Donetsk area today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/overwhelming-russian-forces-conquer-key-donetsk-region-stronghold/





Grassley: Blue Slips aren't the central problem: Background checks lagging!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/grassley-responds-trump-criticism-blue-slip-agreement-stonewalling/





Candace: Erika Says Stop:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J6lRZPQ4jk





Solari Report posts an App that shows where you can use cash!

Support “yes-to-cash” companies! No to Fed Ex, they no longer take cash!

WhoTakesCash.com





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





