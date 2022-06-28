Conversations With Our Children - Part Two - July Newsletter

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The objective of this series is twofold: 1) To assess what our children believe about the gospel, and, 2) To see if they can confidently give honest reasons for why they believe what they believe regarding the biblical faith they profess.

I’ve written these articles from the perspective of a grandfather who has the blessed opportunity of interacting with some of his grandchildren quite often. By God’s grace, all my children are walking with the Lord, so I’ve joined forces with my kids in helping them with the spiritual development of their own kids. I’m confident that my children can do quite well in bringing their kids up in “the nurture and admonition of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4). Nevertheless, adding grandparents who love Jesus to the mix can and does speak volumes to grandchildren.





Considering the times in which my wife and I raised our five children in contrast to what’s taking place today, simply put: there is no comparison. In the nearly half-a-century since the birth of our firstborn, our country has become exponentially darkened, and overtly so. Tragically, Christendom has abandoned what flicker of light it had just a while ago, having willingly entered into the world in its ways and means.





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