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The Go Fund Me Crisis, it’s not what you think. Go Fund Me decided against giving $9 million in donations to the Canadian trucker convoy. In this video you’ll learn why Go Fund Me was right and is protecting Canadians by withholding funds from the truckers.
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Extremists go against the mandates! Radical freedom lovers were trying to destroy our democracy by preserving our constitutional rights to freedom. March against the mandates in Washington DC January 23, 2022 is where it went down. Here’s the full video of what happened.
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